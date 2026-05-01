Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil surprise royal addition in touching birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton's family just got bigger!
The future King and Queen, who celebrated 15 years of togetherness on April 29th, Wednesday, introduced a new fur royal member on their first birthday.
Taking to their joint Instagram account on International Labour Day, May 1st, William and Catherine unveiled the first look of their beloved dog, Otto, who turns one today.
"Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today," Prince and Princess of Wales captioned their post.
Notably, this is the second dog of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as he is one of four puppies born to the family's other dog, Orla, last May.
The puppies officially debuted on William's 43rd birthday in June of the last year.
For those unaware, Prince William and Kate have owned Orla, a cocker spaniel, since 2020; their first dog, Lupo, also a cocker spaniel, died tragically.
The deceased dog was a wedding gift to the Princess of Wales on her big day, received from her brother, James Middleton, in 2011.
This tribute came shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a rare family photo on their 15th wedding anniversary, alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.