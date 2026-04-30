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King Charles, Camilla gear up for final events in US as they bid farewell to Trumps

The British King and Queen are set to conclude their four-day US state visit today, April 30, 2026

King Charles, Camilla gear up for final events in US as they bid farewell to Trumps
King Charles, Camilla gear up for final events in US as they bid farewell to Trumps

As their high-profile US state visit nears end, King Charles and Queen Camilla are gearing up for exciting new engagements.

On the last day of their four-day official trip on Thursday, April 30, the British monarch and Queen Consort bid farewell to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, reported GB News.

"The greatest king in my book," said the President of King Charles while saying goodbye to the royal couple.

Before flying back to the UK, Charles and Camilla are set to travel to Virginia, where the Royal Couple is scheduled to take part in the celebrations commemorating the milestone 250 years of US independence.

During the visit, Their Majesties will join a community block party that will include food and entertainment to mark the special occasion.

Following this, Charles and Camilla will undertake separate engagements before finally wrapping up the high-profile trip.

King Charles’ engagements for the day includes a visit to an American national park, where he is set to meet with a local indigenous community and individuals working on conservation projects and environmental protection efforts.

Meanwhile, Camilla will mark her attendance at a farm, where she will be shown American horse racing industry and its longstanding connections with British equestrian traditions.

After carrying out all the above mentioned engagements, Queen Camilla will return to the United Kingdom, while King Charles will begin his two-day historic visit to Bermuda, marking his first trip to a British Overseas Territory after ascending the throne and will also be the first ever visit by a reigning King to the island.

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