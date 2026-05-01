Palace drops special highlights as King Charles kicks off historic Bermuda trip

As King Charles gears up to undertake engagements in Bermuda, Buckingham Palace has shared a series of special highlights.
The British monarch has begun his historic visit to Bermuda, marking it his first time as a reigning monarch.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 1, the palace shared a carousel of photos, offering fans a look back at The Royal Family’s previous visits to the island as the King kicks off his historic trip.
“Today, The King will undertake a day of engagements in Bermuda, marking His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Sovereign to a British Overseas Territory,” stated the Royals in the caption, noting further in an image alongside, “The King will shortly begin engagements in Bermuda.”
The palace began the delightful throwback by sharing that Queen Elizabeth II was the first reigning Monarch to visit the island, adding that it was the “first stop on her Coronation tour of the Commonwealth in 1953.”
Along with two throwback photos, the Royals continued to share, “Queen Elizabethh II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, went on to visit Bermuda an additional four times – in 1975, 1976, 1994, and 2009.”
Releasing photos of Charles from his first-ever trip to the island as The Prince of Wales, the palace revealed that his first visit was at the age of 21 back in 1970 and coincided with the milestone 350th anniversary of the opening of Bermuda’s first Parliament.
In the following slide, Buckingham Palace dropped snaps from The Duchess of Gloucester’s 2025 trip to the island, noting that she visited as Colonel in Chief of the Royal Bermuda Regiment.
“This week, The King will travel from east to west across the island celebrating Bermuda’s culture and youth opportunity,” concluded the Royals in the next slide.
King Charles’s latest visit comes straight after he wrapped up his four-day state visit to the US with Queen Camilla on Thursday, April 30, 2026.