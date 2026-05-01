Princess Diana's unheard audio tapes set to expose bombshell truths about Charles

Royal Family braces up for new wave of controversies as late Princess Diana's never-before-heard audio tapes are set to release.
As reported by various outlets on Friday, May 1, the unheard recordings of the late mother of Prince William and Harry will be broadcasted for the first time in an upcoming TV series.
The five-hour long audio taper, recorded in 1991 by Diana's close friend Dr James Colthurst, will be broadcasted in a three-episode series, Diana: The Unheard Truth in August on her 30th death anniversary.
In the bombshell audios, Diana - who tied the knot with the then-Prince Charles in 1981 has herself revealed the truth of their marriage, which was ended in 1996.
Per the reports, the audio tapes were smuggled out of Kensington Palace and delivered to author Andrew Morton.
In the audios, Diana has reflected on her first encounter with Charles - who is now the King of England.
The tapes also lift the curtain on how her marriage to the fatehr of William and Harry collapsed and her views of other Royals including Queen Camilla, who is now wife of the monarch.
They also have Diana's thoughts on the disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
As per the production team of Love Monday TV will portray Diana's "infectious humour and twinkling laughter"
It will also reveal her "dreams for a future that could have been; a new chapter in which Charles goes off into the sunset with Camilla, leaving Diana free to carve her own path".
The series will also include the accounts of Diana's close confidants including a schoolfriend, Delissa Needham, her hairdresser Sam McKnight and pal Penny Thornton.
Princess Diana's fans worldwide will mark her 30th death anniversary on August 31.
She died in a tragic car crash in Paris at 36, just a year after divorce from King Charles.