Murder plot targeting Crown Princess exposed in chilling revelation

In a shocking update, it was revealed that two princess, including a Crown Princess, were targeted in an alleged murder plot.
On Friday, May 1, GB News reported that a 33-year-old man has been arrested by The Netherlands authorities over an alleged plan to assassinate two members of the Dutch Royal Family.
As per the prosecutors, the suspect holds far-right extremist views and was arrested back in February in The Hague.
Upon his arrest, cops reportedly discovered two axes with engravings, including the Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil,” which means “Hail Victory.
Additionally, police also found a handwritten note featuring the names of the two princess – 22-year-old Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia and 20-year-old Princess Alexia – along with the word “bloodbath.”
Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, who holds the title of The Princess of Orange, is first in the line of succession to the Dutch throne, whilst Princess Alexia holds the second place in the order of succession.
Furthermore, in the report, it was shared that the accused has been ordered to appear in the court for an initial hearing on Monday, May 4, with a full trial expected to take place later in The Hague.
It is pertinent to mention that Dutch officials have not disclosed the motive behind the alleged plot yet.