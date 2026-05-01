King Charles begins solo Bermuda tour as Queen Camilla heads back to Britain

King Charles III has arrived in Bermuda for a solo visit, while Queen Camilla has returned to the United Kingdom.
The British Monarch flew to Bermuda for a solo tour after wrapping his U.S. visit, where Donald Trump saw off him and Queen Camilla and announced tariff relief on Scottish whisky.
The King made a low-profile arrival in Hamilton, with an official ceremony set for Friday.
He is visiting the island for the first time as monarch without the Queen.
Notably his visit came after King Charles and Queen Camilla spent their final day in the US in Front Royal, enjoying bluegrass and country rock after several days of formal events in Washington, DC.
They were met with cheers during their first public engagement outside heavily secured settings.
The event had tight security but drew large crowds, with locals turning out to see the royal couple enjoy a marching band and their first walkabout of the trip.
The celebration featured bunting, flags, cheerleaders, veterans, young baseball players, and a parade of classic cars.
The King and Queen also watched a display of Appalachian clog dancing in an informal, variety-style performance.
This was Front Royal's "block party", a neighbourhood celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.