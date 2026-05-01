Princess Beatrice seen with heavy suitcases as she leaves UK after big celebration

Princess Beatrice broke her cover just days after sister Eugenie attended a society wedding.
As per the video and photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Friday, May 1, Beatrice was seen with heavy suitcases in her first public appearance since mom Sarah Ferguson was photographed in Austria amid constant disappearance.
In the video recorded on Thursday, April 30, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted loading her three suitcases into a taxi, all set to travel abroad.
Police officers and a footman looked on as Beatrice loaded the suitcases wearing a black floral skirt with a matching top.
This sighting came just hours after Hello! exclusively reported that the eldest daughter of Sarah and Andrew attended the baby shower of Beatrice's stylist Olivia Buckingham.
On Thursday, Olivia turned to her Instagram to share a carousel from her close-knit baby shower, featuring Poppy Delevingne, socialite Nicky Hilton and others.
However, Beatrice was not featured in the baby shower photos, which she reportedly attended without her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Just days before Beatrice's sighting, her sister Eugenie made her first public appearance in months as she attended the wedding of hotel tycoon Sir Rocco Forte's son Charles and handbag designer Georgie Wright in Sicily.