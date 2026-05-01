Sydney Sweeney takes another big step in Scooter Braun romance after hard-launching love

Sydney Sweeney has finally confirmed her romance with beau Scooter Braun!
After a year of romance speculations, the Euphoria star turned to her Instagram account on May 1st to make her relationship official with her current love interest.
Sweeney kicked off her post with a steamy photo with Scooter, who was previously married to Yael Cohen Braun, as he gently grabbed the actress’s thigh while posing for a picture.
"Cowboy kind of weekend," the Anyone But You starlet captioned her 18-slides carousel of photos.
The couple, who attended the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, last weekend, shared multiple PDA-filled moments at the event.
This is not the first time the record producer appeared on her Instagram account, previously she re-shared the popular musical duo TwoSet Violin's post, who recently attended the HBO television series premiere with the entire cast of the superhit show.
In April, Sweeney and Braun attended the premiere of Euphoria Season three, alongside their close pals.
The monochromatic snap showed the American businessman and investor sweetly posed alongside the Christy starlet, who leans on him as she beams with joy.
For those new in room, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter initially ignited romance speculation after they spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's destination wedding in June last year.