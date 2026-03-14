News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially split from the royal family on February 19, 2021

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement
Queen Camilla makes brutal remarks on Meghan Markle role in Prince Harry estrangement

Queen Camilla reportedly once confided to a friend that she believed Meghan Markle was the culprit behind Prince Harry’s estrangement to the royal family.

Writer Tom Bower claimed in his new book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, the Queen Consort of Britain allegedly told a friend, "Meghan brainwashed Harry"

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially split from the royal family on February 19, 2021, having moved to the United States in January 2020.

Following their exit, the duo sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, 2021, where Harry and Meghan discussed their reasons for stepping back as senior royals.

They have not returned to the U.K. together since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Harry, however, has made several solo trips back, most recently on Jan. 18, 2026, for his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

On September 10, 2025, Prince Harry and King Charles III met at Clarence House, London, for their first face-to-face meeting in 19–20 months, following the King's cancer diagnosis.

The meeting reportedly lasted about 50–60 minutes and was described as a private tea, seen as a small but positive step toward easing tensions in their strained relationship.

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