Peter Phillips' wedding: Princess Beatrice, Eugenie arrive first, Prince Harry missing 

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are among the first royals who arrived early at the quiet village of Cotswolds to mark the second marriage of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips.
On Saturday, June 6th, the Princess of York was spotted outside the All Saints Church alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank and her husband’s father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
A day after the National Audit Office revealed that His Majesty has been secretly funding his beloved nieces, the two looked radiant and happier than ever to show sweet support for their cousin on his second marriage to Harriet Sperling.
For the event, the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice, rocked a green dress while her husband, Edoardo, wore a coordinated outfit.
However, Eugenie, who announced her third pregnancy last month, wore a blue gown, which she covered with a large matching coat.
Despite the controversy, Beatrice and Eugenie attended the royal event to showcase their close bond with their aunt, Princess Anne, and with the royal family.
Apart from Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the Prince and Princess of Wales lead the ceremony.
Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the event for a short period of time, they are also due to make an appearance at the Epsom Downs Racecourse for Derby Day.
As guests began arriving at the venue, several fans questioned the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Beatrice and Eugenie showed up despite their parents' shameful deeds.
However, sources suggested that Harry and Peter have not stayed in touch since the Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020.