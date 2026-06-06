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Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales gathered at All Saints Church in Kemble along with King Charles and other royal family members

Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding
Princess Kate, Prince William make charming appearance at Peter Phillips’ wedding

Princess Kate and Prince William brought their signature charm to Peter Phillips’ wedding, delighting royal watchers with their appearance at the family event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests gathered at All Saints Church in Kemble on Saturday to witness Peter Phillips exchange vows with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

Kate turned heads in a sophisticated tweed dress by Roland Mouret.

Rendered in a soft nude hue, the outfit showcased a fringed collar, faux button fastening, a modest V-neck and tailored shoulders, with pleats adding movement to the skirt.

Kate styled her glossy locks down, pairing the look with a boater hat trimmed in brown ribbon. Her polished makeup enhanced her natural beauty.


The mother of three seemed delighted as she beamed at fans and photographers gathered to welcome her.

William and Kate’s joint outing held added significance, as William had missed Peter Phillips' first wedding.

Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to tie the knot when he married Autumn Kelly in 2008.

Notably, King Charles appeared in high spirits as he arrived at the church, smiling and waving to onlookers.

The monarch coordinated with Queen Camilla, matching his butter-yellow waistcoat to her bright summer dress

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and the groom's sister Zara Tindall also appeared at the royal wedding.

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