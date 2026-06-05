News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news

The Palace described her condition as “serious,” adding that Mette-Marit requires a transplant at the earliest opportunity

Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news
Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious health situation after the Palace confirmed her condition is “life-threatening,” with reports revealing she is currently on a lung transplant waiting list.

Updating the press, the Palace described her condition as “serious,” adding that she requires a transplant at the earliest opportunity.

On Friday morning, the Norwegian Palace said, "The Crown Princess is on the lung transplant waiting list.”

They added, "As a result of her life-threatening chronic lung disease and following exhaustive health examinations, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.”

It shared, "The Crown Princess's lung condition is serious. Following a joint medical evaluation, she has now been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant as soon as possible, says lung specialist Dr. Are Holm of Rikshospitalet.”

The 52-year-old was diagnosed in 2018 with pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable condition that causes lung scarring and worsening breathing difficulties.

During recent public events, she has been seen using oxygen, and earlier this week she arrived at Rikshospitalet in Oslo.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news

Crown Prince Haakon has adjusted his schedule to stay by her side, returning early from an official visit to Japan this week.

Their silver wedding anniversary celebrations set for August have also been postponed.

Mette-Marit’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, has flown home from the University of Sydney to join her family, including Prince Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20.

Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences
King Charles 'warns' in new message after Andrew rented out royal residences
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report
King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit
King Charles delivers powerful speech at Larkhill Barracks parade during military visit
Andrew sparks concerns after being seen with noticeable facial bruise
Andrew sparks concerns after being seen with noticeable facial bruise
Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit
Princess Kate shares rare insight into family struggles during cancer centre visit
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health raises serious concerns after hospital outing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health raises serious concerns after hospital outing
King Charles breaks silence with rare message on Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday
King Charles breaks silence with rare message on Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday
Prince William shares heartfelt words as Harry, Meghan celebrate Lilibet’s birthday
Prince William shares heartfelt words as Harry, Meghan celebrate Lilibet’s birthday
Princess Lilibet turns 5: Meghan Markle shares unseen photos to mark special day
Princess Lilibet turns 5: Meghan Markle shares unseen photos to mark special day
Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks cover after curtsy controversy
Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks cover after curtsy controversy

Popular News

David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more

David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more
38 minutes ago
Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco

Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco
2 hours ago
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event

Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
3 hours ago