Crown Princess Mette-Marit health crisis deepens with urgent transplant news

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a serious health situation after the Palace confirmed her condition is “life-threatening,” with reports revealing she is currently on a lung transplant waiting list.
Updating the press, the Palace described her condition as “serious,” adding that she requires a transplant at the earliest opportunity.
On Friday morning, the Norwegian Palace said, "The Crown Princess is on the lung transplant waiting list.”
They added, "As a result of her life-threatening chronic lung disease and following exhaustive health examinations, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.”
It shared, "The Crown Princess's lung condition is serious. Following a joint medical evaluation, she has now been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant as soon as possible, says lung specialist Dr. Are Holm of Rikshospitalet.”
The 52-year-old was diagnosed in 2018 with pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable condition that causes lung scarring and worsening breathing difficulties.
During recent public events, she has been seen using oxygen, and earlier this week she arrived at Rikshospitalet in Oslo.
Crown Prince Haakon has adjusted his schedule to stay by her side, returning early from an official visit to Japan this week.
Their silver wedding anniversary celebrations set for August have also been postponed.
Mette-Marit’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, has flown home from the University of Sydney to join her family, including Prince Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20.