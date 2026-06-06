Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes key changes to study plans amid mom's health concerns

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has come to a key decision about her bachelor's degree in Australia amid the deteriorating health of her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
Last week it was reported that the 22-year-old royal, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree with a focus on International Relations and Political Economy at the University of Sydney, would return home for a short period of time.
However, on Friday, June 5, the Norwegian royals shared that the princess is eyeing a more permanent plan.
Ingrid is set to spend the fall 2026 semester as an exchange student at the University of Oslo in order to remain close to her family amid troubling times.
Her younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, is also expected to begin his university life this fall, but he plans to remain in Europe and return home when needed.
Mette-Marit was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and last month, Crown Prince Haakon admitted that his wife was "seriously ill".
The Royal House of Norway also announced that the Crown Princess' official engagements had been cancelled for an unknown period of time and she had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant.
Moreover, Haakon has also made significant changes to his schedule and already announced engagements to stay close to his wife.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon have also postponed the celebration of their own silver wedding anniversary, celebrating 25 years, which was originally planned for August.