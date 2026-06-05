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King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion

The British Monarch has been left 'greatly saddened' after facing major setback

King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion
King Charles suffers emotional blow just before major family occasion

King Charles has been left “greatly saddened” ahead of a major family event, with the monarch reportedly facing an emotional setback as preparations continue for the highly anticipated wedding.

The British Monarch has been left "greatly saddened" by the death of Lady Pamela Hicks, Buckingham Palace has said, after her daughter, India Hicks, confirmed the news on social media..

The King has expressed his sorrow over the death of his mother's friend.

"His Majesty was greatly saddened to learn of the death of Lady Pamela Hicks, a sorrow tempered by the fondest memories and deepest gratitude for her long life and loyal service to Queen Elizabeth," a Palace spokesman said.

A spokesman added, "The King and Queen’s thoughts are with Lady Pamela’s family, as they mourn a woman whose warmth, wit and perspicacity always made such an impression, and who will be so dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her."

Notably, Hicks told her 480,000 Instagram followers that she is "simply grateful that she was my mother," as she penned a poignant tribute to Lady Pamela, who she described as "truly the last of her kind".


Lady Pamela shared a lifelong bond with Princess Elizabeth and stood by her side as a bridesmaid when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Later, Hicks was a bridesmaid at then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981.

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