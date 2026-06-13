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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning

The 'Maggie Way' crooner issued disappointing update on his upcoming show in California

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning 

Rod Stewart has raised concerns after forcefully cancelling a California show! 

On Friday, June 12, the Forever Young singer's team issued a statement, revealing the singer called off his show, which was supposed to take place in Chula Vista, California.

"Rod Stewart regretfully has had to cancel his show tonight in Chula Vista, California. He travelled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctor," his team continued.

Furthermore, the singer's representatives shared that the artist has been diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection, "that has resulted in laryngitis," due to which he is unable to take the stage this evening.

In the latest update on his health, the team informed the fans that Rod is doing much better now and even the stage "is being taken down behind him," but he is not able to perform due to the treatment.

P.C. Rod Stewart/Instagram Stories
P.C. Rod Stewart/Instagram Stories 
P.C. Rod Stewart/Instagram Stories
P.C. Rod Stewart/Instagram Stories  

The Young Turks hitmaker began his long-running One Last Time concert tour in early 2024 in response to overwhelming fans’ demands, and he extended his tour.

Rod Stewart kicked off the 2026 North American leg on March 7, 2026, at the Moody Centre in Austin.

He will perform next on June 15 at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.   

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