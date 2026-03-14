'Heated Rivalry' stars Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams reunite at pre-Oscars party

The CAA's pre-Oscars party saw a Heated Rivalry reunion, as Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams were spotted posing cheek-to-cheek in Los Angeles.
On Friday, March 13, the leads of the hit queer-hockey series mingled with notable industry names, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracy Brennan, Jon Hamm, who was joined by his wife Anna Osceola and Rita Wilson, who flew solo, with no Tom Hanks as her arm candy.
Storrie and Williams also shared a hug at the pre-Oscars celebration, held at Living Room, causing a frenzy among fans.
The outing came after the show's cast members called out online abuse from the "fans" on their social media accounts.
On March 9, Williams shared a scathing statement on his Instagram Story, which read, "Don't call yourself a fan if you share racist, homophobic, biphobic, misogynistic, ageist, ableist, parasocial [or] bigoted comments of any kind."
He added, "None of us need your hateful 'love'". The same statement was also shared by François Arnaud, who portrays Scott Hunter on the hit series.
Moreover, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, who stars as Kip, the love interest of Arnaud, show creator Jacob Tierney and author Rachel Reid also shared the same sentiment.
Besides that, it has been confirmed that the production on season 2 of Heated Rivalry is slated to kick off in August, with an expected release date set to fall in April 2027.
For the unversed, the 2026 Oscars are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 15.