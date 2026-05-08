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‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 finale honours Eric Dane with touching tribute

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star died at the age of 53 in February 2026

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 finale honours Eric Dane with touching tribute
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 finale honours Eric Dane with touching tribute

The Season 22 finale of Grey's Anatomy recently honoured actor Eric Dane with a touching tribute, specially by Kevin McKidd.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, McKidd, who played the pivotal role of Dr. Owen Hunt, revealed the finale montage on May 7 was specifically designed to honour the late actor's legacy on the series. 

McKidd, who has bid farewell to his role in the series from this season, recounted working alongside Dane during their years together at Grey Sloan Memorial, noting that he was welcoming to him.

As for Dane’s humour, McKidd said, “Eric was really funny. He had one of the funniest, driest senses of humor that I’d ever come across.”

According to MCkidd, Dane had that amazing ability with that character to make everything kind of hilarious.” 

In the end, Kevin McKidd shared, “He’s missed. He will always be part of the Grey’s family.”

It is to be noted here that Eric Dane died from respiratory failure at the age of 53 in February 2026, following a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

As of Grey's Anatomy, Season 22 concluded its last episode on Thursday, May 7, showcasing a catastrophic bridge collapse that flooded Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with victims, leaving two major characters fighting for their lives.

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