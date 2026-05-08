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Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Miami GP controversy

Kim Kardashian shares emotional post on social media after Lewis Hamilton's Miami GP controversy

Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Miami GP controversy
Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Miami GP controversy 

Kim Kardashian has shared a heart touching post on her social media account after Lewis Hamilton's shocking controversy.

Earlier this week, Kim's new beau and the famous F1 Champion sparked outrage as his inappropriate gesture towards Franco Colapinto during Miami Grand Pix was ignored.

As reported by F1 Observer on May 7, the seven-time world champion flashed his middle finger at Franco - after he ran the Briton wide at turn 11.

Lewis' unprofessional prompted fans and a former driver to slam FIA for having "double standards".

Shortly after Lewis' controversy hit the headlines, his ladylove Kim turned to her Instagram account to offer fans a look into her latest visit to a women's prison with mom, Kris Jenner.

Sharing photos of her and Kris from Central California's Woman’s Facility, Kim wrote, "Last week my mom and I visited a women’s prison, in Chowchilla, Central Californias Woman’s Facility hospice yard and witnessed something incredibly moving."

She continued, "Many of the women there have spent decades in prison and become family to one another, caring for women in hospice so no one has to die alone."

"I’ve done this work for a long time, but the humanity, compassion, and love I saw there will stay with me forever," added the mother of four.

Kim further noted, "Thank you to CDCR for allowing me to come in and to the women who opened their hearts and shared their stories with us."

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