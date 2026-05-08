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Will Smith secures major win in sexual harassment lawsuit

The ‘Aladdin’ actor was slapped with multiple claims by violinist Brian King Joseph including wrongful termination

Will Smith secures major win in sexual harassment lawsuit
Will Smith secures major win in sexual harassment lawsuit

Will Smith recently secured a major win in the sexual harassment lawsuit as his name got formally cleared in the legal battle.

According to Daily Mail, a lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph against the 57-year-old actor has been dismissed by the court in Los Angeles.

During the hearing on Tuesday, May 7, Joseph’s claims against the Bad Boys actor and his company Treyball Studios Management failed to allege conduct "sufficiently severe or pervasive" to be considered sexual misconduct.

Violinist Brian King Joseph
Violinist Brian King Joseph

In this regard, LA Superior Court Judge Michael Shultz, wrote that the 32-year-old violinist did not present a clear argument that Smith sought "to alter the conditions of employment and create an abusive working environment".

In January 2026, Will Smith was accused by Brian King Joseph of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination during the I am Legend actor’s 2025 tour.

The  violinist claimed that during a tour stop in Las Vegas, someone entered his hotel room without forced entry and left behind a note that read, "Brian, I'll be back… just us," signed "Stone F".

In his now-tossed lawsuit, Joseph accused Smith of "deliberately grooming and priming" him for sexual exploitation.

He also alleged that he was "shamed" and fired after reporting the incident to management.

Smith in response vehemently denied the accusations, calling them "false, baseless, and reckless".

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