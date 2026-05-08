Kris Jenner shares health routine shift after unsuccessful Ozempic experience

Kris Jenner revealed that Ozempic left her feeling “so sick” before she eventually found what she described as a “game changer.”
During a Tuesday, May 5 appearance on the SHE MD Podcast, the 70-year-old momager and businesswoman told hosts OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi and women's advocate Mary Alice Haney why the popular GLP-1 didn’t work for her.
“I did not do, like, an Ozempic,” Jenner said.
She continued, “I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick.”
Reflecting on the moment, Jenner said she told Aliabadi, "I can't work anymore. I can't. I'm so sick. I can't, like nauseous. And so she goes, ‘Okay, okay. Let's try something else.’”
Together, they “dialed around and looked at different options.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, the podcast hosts asked Jenner how she managed to maintain her looks.
The Kardashians star reflected on her past use of the weight-loss drug before sharing the approach that eventually worked best.
“I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me,” Jenner said, adding, “And then I follow it up with supplements.”
Notably, injectable peptides have grown in popularity for weight loss and performance, though experts warn their effects are not well studied and may carry risks from stomach issues to pancreatitis.
Kris Jenner also said her doctor, Thais Aliabadi, recommends supplements like fish oil and omega-3s.