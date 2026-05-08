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Charli XCX drops new single after plagiarism scandal

The ‘360’ hitmaker has been accused of using Sky Ferreira’s unreleased song in ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie

Charli XCX drops new single after plagiarism scandal
Charli XCX drops new single after plagiarism scandal

Charli XCX recently dropped her new single, weeks after the plagiarism scandal surrounding her soundtracks played in Wuthering Heights.

The 33-year-old pop star returned with her new single song titled Rock Music, which she announced on her Instagram account on Friday, May 8.

The Everything is romantic hitmaker, while sharing a glimpse of her music video of her new single, captioned the post, “Song and video out now. directed by @aidanzamiri.”


The official video of the singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, has been shot in black and white.

It’s worth mentioning here that XCX's newly released song is part of her upcoming eighth studio album.

It comes weeks after her plagiarism scandal over her soundtrack from 2026’s movie, Wuthering Heights.

Sky Ferreira, as reported by Daily Mail, alleged that at least two of the 12 tracks had been stolen from her own collection of previously unheard demonstration recording.

However, Ferreira was already credited as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer on the movie song, Eyes of the World.

Later Charli XCX’s management team also issued a statement in response to Sky Ferreira’s comments, stating that the British singer always “shares credits fairly and appropriately and values her collaborators tremendously”.



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