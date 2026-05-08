Taylor Swift fights “absurd” trademark lawsuit filed by Las Vegas showgirl

Taylor Swift has reportedly instructed her legal team to challenge a Las Vegas showgirl’s “absurd” trademark infringement lawsuit.
The Lover singer has moved to challenge a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Las Vegas showgirl Maren Wade over her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which Wade claims she originally conceived.
According to lawyer Jaymie Parkkinen, Flagg has invested more than 10 years building her Confessions of a Showgirl brand.
She has requested compensation and wants Swift barred from marketing her album under the The Life of a Showgirl name.
Swift's lawyers have since filed their own opposition on Wednesday in response, labeling Wade's claims 'absurd' and her lawsuit 'meritless.'
Her legal team said, “This motion, just like Maren Flagg's lawsuit, should never have been filed,” per documents obtained by the Daily Mail.
The lawyer mentioned, “It is simply Ms. Flagg's latest attempt to use Taylor Swift's name and intellectual property to prop up her brand…”
Swift’s side argued that Flagg’s effort to compare their respective services was entirely “absurd.”
The Blank Space singer’s legal team also noted that Flagg filed her lawsuit eight months after The Life of a Showgirl was released.
Her legal team also alleged that Flagg promoted her cabaret show using Swift’s album and songs on social media after its announcement, claiming she only began using “The Life of a Showgirl” in her branding following the album release.
Taylor Swift’s legal team alleged that after the album announcement, Flagg referenced Swift and The Life of a Showgirl more than 40 times on social media and used it to promote her cabaret show.
Notably, A hearing has been set for later this month on May 27.