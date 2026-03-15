Millie Bobby hosts 'incredible gala' for new project after 'Stranger Things' success

Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans with a heartfelt new update.
The 22-year-old British actress shared a joyful post on Instagram on Saturday, March 14, opening up her special new mission.
In the post, the Stranger Things star revealed that she hosted an "incredible evening" to raise awareness for rescue dogs during which she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, emphasized on the importance of second chances.
"Last night we hosted the first annual gala for my dog rescue. It was an incredible evening filled with community, compassion, and purpose," shared Millie.
She continued to add, "Most importantly, we raised awareness for rescue dogs and the importance of second chances. This mission has always been rooted in love and continues as we work to find every dog the furever home they deserve."
Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a carousel of photos from the delightful gala, featuring the Enola Holmes star beaming with joy.
Fans' reactions:
On Millie Bobby Brown's sweet update, one of the fans gushed, "THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER."
"I'm proud of you Millie i love you," a second expressed.
A third added, "We are very proud of you Millie that you continue to be this woman, mother and dedicated wife we love you very much."
Millie Bobby Brown's inspiring mission comes months after she generated buzz with the fifth and final season of her hit Netflix sci-fi show, Stranger Things.