News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Millie Bobby hosts 'incredible gala' for new project after 'Stranger Things' success

The 'Enola Holmes' star Millie Bobby Brown shares major update in new post

  • By Sidra Khan
Millie Bobby hosts incredible gala for new project after Stranger Things success
Millie Bobby hosts 'incredible gala' for new project after 'Stranger Things' success

Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans with a heartfelt new update.

The 22-year-old British actress shared a joyful post on Instagram on Saturday, March 14, opening up her special new mission.

In the post, the Stranger Things star revealed that she hosted an "incredible evening" to raise awareness for rescue dogs during which she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, emphasized on the importance of second chances.

"Last night we hosted the first annual gala for my dog rescue. It was an incredible evening filled with community, compassion, and purpose," shared Millie.

She continued to add, "Most importantly, we raised awareness for rescue dogs and the importance of second chances. This mission has always been rooted in love and continues as we work to find every dog the furever home they deserve."

Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a carousel of photos from the delightful gala, featuring the Enola Holmes star beaming with joy.

Fans' reactions:

On Millie Bobby Brown's sweet update, one of the fans gushed, "THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER."

"I'm proud of you Millie i love you," a second expressed.

A third added, "We are very proud of you Millie that you continue to be this woman, mother and dedicated wife we love you very much."

Millie Bobby Brown's inspiring mission comes months after she generated buzz with the fifth and final season of her hit Netflix sci-fi show, Stranger Things.

Nicole Kidman becomes emotional after opening up on Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman becomes emotional after opening up on Keith Urban split
Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids major accident during Las Vegas residency
Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids major accident during Las Vegas residency
'Heated Rivalry' stars Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams reunite at pre-Oscars party
'Heated Rivalry' stars Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams reunite at pre-Oscars party
2PM's Nichkhun blasts stalker for chasing, hurling abuse, warns of legal action
2PM's Nichkhun blasts stalker for chasing, hurling abuse, warns of legal action
North West shocks internet as she debuts yet another bizarre fashion choice
North West shocks internet as she debuts yet another bizarre fashion choice
Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64: Cause of death revealed
Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64: Cause of death revealed
Ryan Reynolds cheers loudly after Blake Lively ramps up Justin Baldoni clash
Ryan Reynolds cheers loudly after Blake Lively ramps up Justin Baldoni clash
D4vd case: Neo Langston cuts ties with singer, claims there's 'more to the story'
D4vd case: Neo Langston cuts ties with singer, claims there's 'more to the story'
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg
Olivia Munn reveals violent advice she receives during painful cancer battle
Olivia Munn reveals violent advice she receives during painful cancer battle
Nicole Kidman shares name of secret Met Gala date after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman shares name of secret Met Gala date after Keith Urban split
Britney Spears' finances in jeopardy after shocking DUI arrest controversy
Britney Spears' finances in jeopardy after shocking DUI arrest controversy

Popular News

Iran urges neighbours to expel US forces amid rising conflict

Iran urges neighbours to expel US forces amid rising conflict
2 hours ago
Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about 'Golmaal 5, on his 52nd birthday

Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about 'Golmaal 5, on his 52nd birthday
4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids major accident during Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids major accident during Las Vegas residency

2 hours ago