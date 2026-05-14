Cardi B breaks silence on bombshell viral clash with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B finally clears the air after her viral heated argument caught on camera with Stefon Diggs.
On Thursday, May 13, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to X and candidly explained to her 36 million followers the reason of the argument, hinting at being hungry.
“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” the rapper wrote in a humourous way, suggesting that the confrontation had less to do with major relationship trouble.
Cardi's tweet comes almost few hours after a video went viral on social media, showcasing the 33-year-old rapper and 32-year-old athlete arguing outside of a coffee shop, where she could be seen yelling at him.
However, the NFL player seemed calmer during the situation as he leaned back against a car with his arms folded.
A source told the publication that the Up rapper was overheard saying “that bitch is messy” at Diggs during the 10-minute argument.
Interestingly, their now viral argument comes three days after the pair’s reunion at Mother’s Day event over the weekend.
The insiders, in this regard, told Page Six, that Cardi B is giving Stefon Diggs a "second shot" after a brief breakup.
The couple, who have been linked since late 2024, are also parents to a son born in November 2025.
They reportedly parted ways in February 2026, with sources suggesting the split was due to trust issues and a desire for stability.