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Pedro Pascal's kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet

Pedro Pascal requests for a kiss on lips to 'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert

Pedro Pascals kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet
Pedro Pascal's kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet

Pedro Pascal has once again sent shockwaves through the internet with his unexpected request to Stephen Colbert.

The Mandalorian actor - who is currently busy in the filming of his first gay-romance movie, De Noche had a surprise moment during May 12 episode of The Late Show.

Pedro appeared at Stephen's show alongside actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

During a candid conversation, the 62-year-old host showed Julia a video of him featuring moments where he had kissed a number of actors and actresses on his show.

The actress then jokingly noted, "No one’s watching, it’s just between us."

While leaning closer to each other’s faces, they referenced each other’s spouses as Stephen said, "Brad [Hall] is larger than I am."

"Evelyn [McGee-Colbert] is stronger than I am," added Julia before a pack on the cheek.

The 65-year-old actress then encouraged Stephen for another kiss and they ended up locking lips.

Later, Pedro made an appearance at the show to promote his new movie The Mandalorian & Grogu.

As he sat down, The Last of Us actor pointed at his lips and raised his eyebrows, promoting Stephen for a kiss.

"I got jealous," Pedro admitted after a pack on his lips by The Late Show host.


Soon after the video of the duo went viral, fans flooded the social media platform X with wild reactions.

“ouuu do it again pedro” wrote one fan sharing a GIF.

“Seriously? two grandpa doing this shit in a live interview.. what is the world turning .. no shame no decency anymore,” another noted.

“What the actual f**k has this world come to?” added a third.

“All this for the clout or a humiliation ritual?” another noted.

After the now-viral kiss moment, Pedro Pascal - who is rumoured to be dating Rafael Olarra, turned to his Instagram account to wish Stephen a very Happy Birthday.


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