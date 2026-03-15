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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Zendaya's surprise visit to wedding chapel fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours

Zendaya has once again got tongues wagging about her secret wedding to Tom Holland

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zendayas surprise visit to wedding chapel fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours
Zendaya's surprise visit to wedding chapel fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours

Zendaya has once again sparked speculation about her secret wedding to Tom Holland after the actress was spotted at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

According to PEOPLE, the 29-year-old actress crashed a one-day wedding chapel and served as the newly wed couple's official witness as they tied on Saturday, March 14.

This act was pulled by the Euphoria actress as a part of promotion of her new film starring Robert Pattinson The Drama, set to be released on April 3, 2026.

Zendaya has once again got tongues wagging about her secret wedding to Tom Holland
Zendaya has once again got tongues wagging about her secret wedding to Tom Holland

In the Instagram Stories posted by A24, a bride could be seen walking down the aisle with her father moments before the Dune actress peeked her head through the chapel doors.

Moreover, her costar Alana Haim also arrived at the chapel to DJ the opening.

Her surprise appearance at the wedding chapel comes amid the brewing rumours that she and her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar have secretly tied the knot.

The rumours started when her stylist, Law Roach, during his appearance at the 2026 Actors Awards red carpet on March 1 told Access Hollywood that “the wedding of the couple, who got engaged in January 2025, has already happened.

On professional front, Zendaya and Tom Holland will return in new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026. 

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