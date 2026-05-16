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Brian Lindstrom dies at 65: ‘Fatal illness’ that caused his death revealed

Author Cheryl Strayed confirms passing of her husband Brian Lindstrom at the age of 65

Brian Lindstrom dies at 65: ‘Fatal illness’ that caused his death revealed
Brian Lindstrom dies at 65: ‘Fatal illness’ that caused his death revealed

Brian Lindstrom has passed away.

On Friday, May 15, American writer and podcast host Cheryl Strayed announced that her husband, famous for his role in Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill, died at the age of 65 after battling a “fatal illness.”

Taking to her official Instagram account, Strayed posted a photo of her late husband that had his date of birth and date of death mentioned.

Alongside the photo, she wrote a heart-touching tribute to the actor, stating, “Brian Lindstrom died this morning the way he lived—with gentleness and courage, grace and gratitude for his beautiful life. Our children, Carver and Bobbi, and I held him as he took his last breath and we will hold him forever in our hearts.”

Sharing about his cause of death, the Torch writer revealed, “The only thing more immense than our sorrow that Progressive Supranuclear Palsy took our beloved Brian from us is the endless love we have for him.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is caused by damage to cells in the brain that control movement, coordination, thinking and other critical functions. The terminal condition impairs walking, balance, eye movements and swallowing and can often lead to secondary issues such as “pneumonia and trouble swallowing.”

“What tremendous luck it was to be his partner for more than thirty years,” she penned, adding, “We do not know how we will live without him. We’re utterly bereft. We can only walk this dark path and search for the beauty Brian knew was there. It will be his eternal light that guides us.”

Cheryl Strayed’s shocking announcement comes just two weeks after she announced on May 1, 2026, that Brian Lindstrom had been diagnosed with a “fatal illness.”

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