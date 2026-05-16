Drake’s dad reacts to 'Iceman' success with powerful message for rapper

Drake just made his dad, Dennis super "proud" with smashing hits in the form of Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.
Just a day after the simultanous release of Drake's three albums, Dennis took to his Instagram account to share a powerful and uplifting message for his son.
Dennis shared a photo of the Nokia crooner with a message, "Proud of you, son."
"ICEMAN is not just another album - it is proof that pressure still makes diamonds, and silence still makes kings," it added
Boosting the rapper's morale, Dennis noted, "They doubted. They talked. They tried to measure greatness with small minds."
"But as Heraclitus said, "Character is destiny," he added.
Seemingly referencing Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us, Drake's father added, "Your character, your discipline, your humility, and your genius keep answering louder than any noise ever could."
"Another masterpiece. Another moment. Another reminder that real greatness does not need to explain itself," he wrote before concluding.
This Instagram post from Drake's father came hours after he set the record straight on his cancer.
As per a video recorded and released by TMZ, Dennis clarified that he doen't have cancer anymore - referencing Iceman's song, Make Them Cry lyrics in which Drake mentioned about his dad's cancer battle.
"My son is living in the past" the 71-year-old joking told the reporters.