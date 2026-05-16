Brad Pitt vs George Clooney: Geena Davis spills the beans link to 'Thelma & Louise' role

Geena Davis did not hold back, as she spilt the beans on George Clooney's true feelings about Brad Pitt in a new interview.
The Beetlejuice actress shared that Clooney hated his Ocean's Eleven co-star after he lost a Thelma & Louise role to him.
During her Thursday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Davis shared that once she sat next to Clooney on a plane, and in a very "talkative" mood, he revealed to her that he dislikes Pitt.
"And at one point, we're talking about Brad Pitt, and he says, 'You know, I hate that Brad Pitt'. I said, 'No you don't. Isn't he like your best friend or something," she shared.
Clooney informed the actress, "'No, I hate him because he got the part in 'Thelma & Louise'."
Enjoying the story, Cohen admitted to Davis that the F1 star was the "right guy" for the job.
The 1991 film Thelma & Louise follows the story of Thelma (Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) who go on a crime spree while on the run after Louise shoots Harlan Puckett (Timothy Carhart).
In the film, Pitt starred as J.D., a hustler and a love interest of Thelma. The role served as his breakout performance.