Harry Styles pokes fun at queerbaiting allegations with 'SNL' stage kiss

Harry Styles hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time this week and has caused chaos with one simple gesture.
On Saturday, March 14, the Grammy-winning artist hosted the sketch show episode, for which he also served as the musical guest.
"I wasn't sure if I would host again, but I couldn't resist when I heard they booked my favourite-ever musical guest," he quipped.
During his monologue, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker addressed his queerbaiting allegations, which he seemingly intensified after locking lips with cast member Ben Marshall.
Recalling his pre-hiatus days, Harry noted, "Back then people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called 'queerbaiting'."
"But did it ever occur to you that maybe you don't know everything about me, Dad!" the singer joked.
He said that the internet took an interest in his hobbies while he was away from the studio, which is "better than the alternative" as the screen flashed a paparazzi image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has been in the spotlight for his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
Moreover, the Fine Line crooner said he was "happy" to be back at work with his new album, titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
"What's better than kissing all the time? Which I don't actually do, I don't kiss all the time," he said, much to the disappointment of cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman.
Harry continued, "Sometimes, kissing can be great, you know, if you're really good at it and you're a good person, or if you have a tight little bum," as Ben Marshall showed up.
"C'mon, Ben, everyone knows there's nothing little about that thang. You're holding a damn wagon back there. Whatever, come here," Harry said as he leaned in for a peck with Ben.
"Now that’s queerbaiting," he concluded with a wink.
Harry's SNL appearance came a week after he crashed Ryan Gosling's episode, when he sat in the front row and drew everyone's attention while also distracting the Project Hail Mary actor.
Ryan Gosling returned the favour by making a cameo during Harry Styles' episode to help introduce one of his musical performances.