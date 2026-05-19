Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made a stunning unretirement return on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW but the massive surprise came with an unexpected awkward twist.
Many fans believed “The Beast Incarnate” had wrestled his final match after a devastating loss of Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42.
However, Lesnar completely shook up the status quo by crashing Femi’s scheduled open challenge.
Rushing the ring in a blind fury, Lesnar brutally assaulted the current champion dropping him with four devastating F5s to setup an upcoming rematch at WWE Clash in Italy.
During the second F5, the high-flying action proved too much for Lesnar’s clothing.
The back of his blue jeans suddenly ripped completely open exposing his black undershorts to the live crowd and millions watching at home.
WWE production crews scrambled to hide the malfunction, quickly switching to front-facing camera angles to mask the tear.
Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Lesnar kept attacking Femi as if nothing had happened.
Following the chaotic segment, his advocate Paul Heyman took the microphone to hype the crowd, officially declaring that “Brock Lesnar has challenged Oba Femi in Italy.”