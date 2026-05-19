News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return

Brock Lesnar rips pants during shocking WWE RAW return

Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made a stunning unretirement return on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW but the massive surprise came with an unexpected awkward twist.

Many fans believed “The Beast Incarnate” had wrestled his final match after a devastating loss of Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42.

However, Lesnar completely shook up the status quo by crashing Femi’s scheduled open challenge.

Rushing the ring in a blind fury, Lesnar brutally assaulted the current champion dropping him with four devastating F5s to setup an upcoming rematch at WWE Clash in Italy.

During the second F5, the high-flying action proved too much for Lesnar’s clothing.


The back of his blue jeans suddenly ripped completely open exposing his black undershorts to the live crowd and millions watching at home.

WWE production crews scrambled to hide the malfunction, quickly switching to front-facing camera angles to mask the tear.

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Lesnar kept attacking Femi as if nothing had happened.

Following the chaotic segment, his advocate Paul Heyman took the microphone to hype the crowd, officially declaring that “Brock Lesnar has challenged Oba Femi in Italy.”

Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley
Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley
Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move
Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move
Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues
Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut
Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut
Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’
Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’
Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Live: Score updates and highlights from Italian Open final
Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Live: Score updates and highlights from Italian Open final
Wordle’s answer for May 16: Hints, and today’s winning solution for puzzle #1792
Wordle’s answer for May 16: Hints, and today’s winning solution for puzzle #1792
Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela, 16, marries Noah Price in lavish Isle of Man wedding
Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela, 16, marries Noah Price in lavish Isle of Man wedding
Jannik Sinner vomits on court during Italian Open clash against Daniil Medvedev
Jannik Sinner vomits on court during Italian Open clash against Daniil Medvedev

Popular News

Elon Musk loses $150B OpenAI lawsuit: Jury dismissed case over key legal deadline

Elon Musk loses $150B OpenAI lawsuit: Jury dismissed case over key legal deadline
15 minutes ago
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return

Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
49 minutes ago
Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement

Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement

2 hours ago