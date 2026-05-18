Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move

Virginia Lacrosse made a stunning change in leadership as it moves on from Lars Tiffany.
The univerisity announced that two-time national champion head coach Lars Tiffany would no longer be leading the program and that a national search would begin immediately.
Tiffany posted a 108-51 record, including back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021, in 10 seasons at Virginia.
Tiffany is responsible for two of the seven national championships in program history and his firing comes after an up and down season for the Hoos.
The season started with ranked losses to Richmond and Maryland, but the Cavaliers seemed to have figured things out when they knocked off No. 1 Notre Dame, which they would later do again in the ACC Tournament Championship.
After their first win over Notre Dame, UVA was able to win their rivalry matchup against Duke before dropping back-to-back matchups against North Carolina and Syracuse.