Cardi B reacts after surprise interruptions disrupt her Little Miss Drama Miami gig 

Cardi B has issued a powerful note after she surprisingly halted her ongoing Little Miss Drama tour in Miami.
The Grow-Good Beauty founder expressed heartfelt gratitude after launching her personal favourite hair care line, on which she has been working for years.
Calling her journey "most difficult," Offset’s ex-wife turned to her Instagram account to share her true feelings on the successful opening of her new brand.
"Right now asking God for more feels greedy… well, I asked him for one more thing, but in due time that will come," the Drip hitmaker stated in the caption.
The 33-year-old American rapper also released a brief statement that read, "The way ya showed up for today’s Grow-Good launch has me in real-life tears."
"It’s gone so fast that I don’t even have any to give your mom. Can you believe that? I’ve been sharing my journey taking care of my natural hair for a long time now, but I wanted to take things to another level 3 years ago," the Please Me singer, who launched her hair care line on Wednesday, April 15th, added.
Cardi B, who appeared crying over ex-husband Offset’s shooting incident recently in a live stream, has shared the message right after her show was resumed by a surprise guest appearance during her Little Miss Drama musical tour in Miami.
The Up crooner thrilled fans at her latest tour stop in Sunrise, Florida, by welcoming Puerto Rican artist Ozuna, Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel, and Miami legend Trina to join her onstage.
During the show, Cardi first brought out Ozuna to perform their hit collaboration Taki Taki.
Cardi B is set to conclude her superhit, Little Miss Drama Tour, on April 18th, which she commenced on February 11th, to promote her studio album of the same name.