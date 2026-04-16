News
News

Cardi B reacts after surprise interruptions disrupt her Little Miss Drama Miami gig

The 'Drip' hitmaker set to conclude her Little Miss Drama Tour in mid of April this year

Cardi B reacts after surprise interruptions disrupt her Little Miss Drama Miami gig
Cardi B reacts after surprise interruptions disrupt her Little Miss Drama Miami gig 

Cardi B has issued a powerful note after she surprisingly halted her ongoing Little Miss Drama tour in Miami.

The Grow-Good Beauty founder expressed heartfelt gratitude after launching her personal favourite hair care line, on which she has been working for years. 

Calling her journey "most difficult," Offset’s ex-wife turned to her Instagram account to share her true feelings on the successful opening of her new brand. 

"Right now asking God for more feels greedy… well, I asked him for one more thing, but in due time that will come," the Drip hitmaker stated in the caption.

The 33-year-old American rapper also released a brief statement that read, "The way ya showed up for today’s Grow-Good launch has me in real-life tears."

"It’s gone so fast that I don’t even have any to give your mom. Can you believe that? I’ve been sharing my journey taking care of my natural hair for a long time now, but I wanted to take things to another level 3 years ago," the Please Me singer, who launched her hair care line on Wednesday, April 15th, added.

Cardi B, who appeared crying over ex-husband Offset’s shooting incident recently in a live stream, has shared the message right after her show was resumed by a surprise guest appearance during her Little Miss Drama musical tour in Miami. 

The Up crooner thrilled fans at her latest tour stop in Sunrise, Florida, by welcoming Puerto Rican artist Ozuna, Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel, and Miami legend Trina to join her onstage.

During the show, Cardi first brought out Ozuna to perform their hit collaboration Taki Taki.

Cardi B is set to conclude her superhit, Little Miss Drama Tour, on April 18th, which she commenced on February 11th, to promote her studio album of the same name. 

Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney
Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney
Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award
Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award
Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro in chaotic new 'Focker-in-Law'
Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro in chaotic new 'Focker-in-Law'
'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein turns herself amid ex-husband spying allegation
'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein turns herself amid ex-husband spying allegation
Timothée Chalamet marks first post-Oscars appearance with emotional 'Dune 3' remarks
Timothée Chalamet marks first post-Oscars appearance with emotional 'Dune 3' remarks
Taylor Swift pens heartfelt tribute to Dakota Johnson for TIME’s 100 Most Influential list
Taylor Swift pens heartfelt tribute to Dakota Johnson for TIME’s 100 Most Influential list
Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter sparks romance buzz with dinner date in LA
Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter sparks romance buzz with dinner date in LA
Sydney Sweeney takes swipe at American Eagle controversy in new jeans ad
Sydney Sweeney takes swipe at American Eagle controversy in new jeans ad
Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off
Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off
Madonna stuns in new album cover, unveils release date for 'Confessions' part 2
Madonna stuns in new album cover, unveils release date for 'Confessions' part 2
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman avoid run-in as both attend star-studded CinemaCon
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman avoid run-in as both attend star-studded CinemaCon
Hailey Bieber causes stir with weird move at Justin Bieber’s Coachella party
Hailey Bieber causes stir with weird move at Justin Bieber’s Coachella party

Popular News

Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents

Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents
7 minutes ago
‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault

‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault
23 minutes ago
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan
2 hours ago