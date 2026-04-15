Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter sparks romance buzz with dinner date in LA

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted on a cosy dinner date with Geese frontman Cameron Winter in an unexpected move just weeks ahead of the release of her third album.
The traitor hitmaker and the Geese member were pictured in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, April 14.
For the outing, the pair kept it casual, with Olivia dressed in jeans and a white t-shirt paired with a red cardigan, while Cameron was photographed in a black T-shirt as the two wrapped up dinner and headed back to their cars.
The surprising dinner date came months after it was reported that the driver license crooner had split up with British actor Louis Partridge.
In late December 2025, it was reported that the pair have called it quit after two years of romance, with a source suggesting that the singer opened up about her breakup at Lily Allen's star-studded holiday party in London and was spotted crying.
Moreover, the speculated romance is taking place at quite a busy time for Olivia, who is gearing up for the launch of her third album, and first since her breakup with the Enola Holmes actor, titled you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, dropping on June 12.
The first track of the album, titled drop dead, is set to be released on Friday, April 17.