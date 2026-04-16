Katy Perry investigation takes new turn as eyewitness emerges in Ruby Rose assault case 

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose's assault case has taken an unexpected turn after the first eyewitness broke his silence over the matter.
On Tuesday, April 14, Victoria Police announced that they had intervened in the case to review the serious allegations against a popular Australian television personality of Australia against the popstar, the former manager of the nightclub opened up about the incident.
Recalling the disturbing incident, the ex-staffer of the club, where Ruby was allegedly assaulted by Katy 20 years ago, revealed that it was nothing but a “security nightmare.”
"They came in together, they were also with Katy's hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby," the once manager noted.
He further recounted that, "It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit."
According to the former manager, Katy and Ruby both spent the night in a sectioned-off VIP called the Genie Bottle.
"They were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing, I wasn't aware of any alleged assault or someone vomiting," he said.
He also mentioned that the two stars were not conscious and they both were "drunk" at the time.
This update came after the Australian police department announced an investigation against Katy Perry after Ruby Rose alleged that the Roar hitmaker sexually assaulted her 20 years ago.
Despite Katy's denial of the incident, she has been pulled under investigation to thoroughly review Ruby's claims.