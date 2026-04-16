News
News

'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein turns herself amid ex-husband spying allegation

Lisa Hochstein's move came days after her ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, was arrested on a felony charge

RHOM star Lisa Hochstein turns herself amid ex-husband spying allegation
'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein turns herself amid ex-husband spying allegation 

Lisa Hochstein was all-smiles while turning herself in on a felony charge for allegedly spying on her ex-husband, Dr Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Real Housewives of Miami star was seen smiling as she arrived at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami for her booking and was given a $5,000 bond.

Lisa, who was accompanied by her attorney, Jayne Weintraub, was dressed in a brown long-sleeved top with blue jeans. She accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses.

According to court documents, Lisa is facing one count of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications linked to her ex-husband.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, was arrested on April 12 on the same charge and was released on a $5,000 bond and later pleaded not guilty.

Lisa Hochstein mugshot
Lisa Hochstein mugshot

"Lisa is voluntarily surrendering. She is being released on her own recognizance," Weintraub told Page Six in a statement.

Meanwhile, in her own statement, Lisa said, "I don't want to let anyone distract me from my big divorce case this month. I'm focused on the well-being of my children, who have been through enough."

The former couple is accused of "unlawfully and intentionally" intercepting, trying to intercept or trying to have someone else intercept "oral statements by Leonard Hochstein and those Leonard Hochstein spoke with" between March 12 and March 31, 2023.

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage, sparking a messy legal battle.

His then-girlfriend Katharina Mazepa also filed a restraining order against Lisa, though it was later dismissed.

In November 2024, the divorce was officially finalised, and Lenny was ordered to pay Lisa $15,000 a month in child support for their two children, son Logan, 10, and daughter Elle, 6, and $10,000 per month for Elle once Logan turns 18.

Meanwhile, Lisa confirmed she was dating Glidden in March 2023, and seemingly confirmed their split in February with a cryptic Instagram post.

Timothée Chalamet marks first post-Oscars appearance with emotional 'Dune 3' remarks
Timothée Chalamet marks first post-Oscars appearance with emotional 'Dune 3' remarks
Taylor Swift pens heartfelt tribute to Dakota Johnson for TIME’s 100 Most Influential list
Taylor Swift pens heartfelt tribute to Dakota Johnson for TIME’s 100 Most Influential list
Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter sparks romance buzz with dinner date in LA
Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter sparks romance buzz with dinner date in LA
Sydney Sweeney takes swipe at American Eagle controversy in new jeans ad
Sydney Sweeney takes swipe at American Eagle controversy in new jeans ad
Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off
Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off
Madonna stuns in new album cover, unveils release date for 'Confessions' part 2
Madonna stuns in new album cover, unveils release date for 'Confessions' part 2
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman avoid run-in as both attend star-studded CinemaCon
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman avoid run-in as both attend star-studded CinemaCon
Hailey Bieber causes stir with weird move at Justin Bieber’s Coachella party
Hailey Bieber causes stir with weird move at Justin Bieber’s Coachella party
Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow
Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow
Clavicular sparks concern after livestream incident leads to hospitalization
Clavicular sparks concern after livestream incident leads to hospitalization
'Avatar' movie 'The Legend of Aang' leaked ahead of release, animators pen honest reaction
'Avatar' movie 'The Legend of Aang' leaked ahead of release, animators pen honest reaction
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun go Instagram official with sweet post
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun go Instagram official with sweet post

Popular News

Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids

Princess Kate quietly marks family milestone with Prince William & kids
4 hours ago
Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off

Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall join star-studded cast of 'LOTR' spin off
5 hours ago
FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide

FDA recalls popular Anxiety drug Xanax nationwide
3 hours ago