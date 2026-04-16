'RHOM' star Lisa Hochstein turns herself amid ex-husband spying allegation 

Lisa Hochstein was all-smiles while turning herself in on a felony charge for allegedly spying on her ex-husband, Dr Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein.
On Wednesday, April 15, the Real Housewives of Miami star was seen smiling as she arrived at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami for her booking and was given a $5,000 bond.
Lisa, who was accompanied by her attorney, Jayne Weintraub, was dressed in a brown long-sleeved top with blue jeans. She accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses.
According to court documents, Lisa is facing one count of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications linked to her ex-husband.
Her ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, was arrested on April 12 on the same charge and was released on a $5,000 bond and later pleaded not guilty.
"Lisa is voluntarily surrendering. She is being released on her own recognizance," Weintraub told Page Six in a statement.
Meanwhile, in her own statement, Lisa said, "I don't want to let anyone distract me from my big divorce case this month. I'm focused on the well-being of my children, who have been through enough."
The former couple is accused of "unlawfully and intentionally" intercepting, trying to intercept or trying to have someone else intercept "oral statements by Leonard Hochstein and those Leonard Hochstein spoke with" between March 12 and March 31, 2023.
Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage, sparking a messy legal battle.
His then-girlfriend Katharina Mazepa also filed a restraining order against Lisa, though it was later dismissed.
In November 2024, the divorce was officially finalised, and Lenny was ordered to pay Lisa $15,000 a month in child support for their two children, son Logan, 10, and daughter Elle, 6, and $10,000 per month for Elle once Logan turns 18.
Meanwhile, Lisa confirmed she was dating Glidden in March 2023, and seemingly confirmed their split in February with a cryptic Instagram post.