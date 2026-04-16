Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro in chaotic new 'Focker-in-Law' 

The Focker franchise's circle has officially expanded with Ariana Grande's entry in Focker-in-Law!
On Wednesday, April 15th, the franchise's Instagram finally confirmed the Wicked: For Good actress in the upcoming instalment of the comedy saga alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.
The official trailer dropped on all social media platforms, which "hit" fans with hard nostalgia as Ben and Robert have reunited again after nearly sixteen years in the renewed film.
"The circle of trust just got bigger. Focker-In-Law is in theatres this Thanksgiving," they stated in the caption, hyping up the fans.
Apart from the previous instalments, including Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers, now Focker-in-Law will see Ariana as an aspiring daughter-in-law as Olivia Jones, who struggles to impress her father-in-law to marry her boyfriend, Sklyer Gisondo, who played Henry Focker.
The exciting trailer opens with Robert De Niro, who has portrayed Jack Byrnes, taking Ariana's lie detector test to check her qualifications to fit in the family.
Notably, the comedy-drama, directed by Jay Roach and Paul Weitz, will be released in theatres across the globe in November of this year.