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Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award

The ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ hitmaker recently made history as first woman of colour to receive Edison Achievement Award

Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award
Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award

Rihanna has reached another significant milestone after receiving the Edison Achievement Award.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Work hitmaker became the first woman to hit 200 million RIAA singles certifications, despite not releasing an album in last 10 years, which was 2016's ANTI.

On the all-time list, the 38-year-old singer is in third place with 200.5 million units after Drake, who holds the top spot with 277.5 million, and Morgan Wallen who holds the second spot with 215 million.

It is worth mentioning here that since the Don’t Stop the Music hitmaker’s last album release, she has recorded Lift Me Up song for 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Friends of Mine for 2025's Smurfs.

Her latest milestone comes two days after Rihanna received the world's most renowned innovation award.

In its post on April 14, the organisation announced, "We are honored to celebrate Rihanna as a 2026 Edison Achievement Award Honoree - an undisputed icon in music, beauty, fashion, and philanthropy whose influence has shaped culture across the globe."


According to their Instagram post, the Diamonds singer is the first woman of colour to be honoured with the Edison Achievement Award.

Rihanna will receive the 2026 Edison Achievement Award virtually on April 16, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida.

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