Taylor Swift pens heartfelt tribute to Dakota Johnson for TIME’s 100 Most Influential list

Taylor Swift has praised her friend Dakota Johnson for her candid nature, calling her honesty “refreshing” and adding, “I can vouch for her realness.”
The Lover singer praised The Materialists star as TIME unveiled its “100 Most Influential People” list, featuring a tribute written by the pop star.
Swift opened by gushing over Johnson’s “wide-ranging and eclectic” career, adding that “everyone is still getting to know Dakota.”
“It seems the more they learn, the more there is to fall in love with,” the 14-time Grammy winner continued.
She added, “In recent years, as she’s promoted her films, the name Dakota Johnson has become synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers. Maybe it’s her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candor it makes you feel like maybe this girl just … can’t lie?!”
“As her friend, I can vouch for her realness, but add that she’s also one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever known,” Swift stated.
The Blank Space singer jotted, “And maybe it’s true that she can’t lie. But I’ll tell you a few more things she can’t do. She can’t stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else’s human experience.”
Swift also praised Johnson for launching her production company, TeaTime Pictures, and exploring complex relationships in films like Splitsville and Materialists, adding that her honesty shapes storytelling that feels “real and timeless.”
As Taylor Swift noted, Dakota Johnson has been acting since young adulthood, with her breakout as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey.