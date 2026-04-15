Timothée Chalamet marks first post-Oscars appearance with emotional 'Dune 3' remarks

Timothée Chalamet has opened up about his “deeply emotional” experience working on Dune: Part Three during his first public appearance since the Oscars.
The Wonka star made his first major public appearance since the 2026 Oscars at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, joining Zendaya and Jason Momoa to promote Dune: Part Three.
The trio appeared onstage with director Denis Villeneuve and unveiled new footage from the film, including a major opening battle sequence.
"It was deeply emotional," Chalamet told the audience, when asked how it feels to complete Villeneuve's trilogy of Dune movies; the first entry released in 2021.
He noted, "I've grown up on screen with Denis, I've been in three films now with Zendaya, and it was just deeply moving to be part of a sci-fi trilogy on the scale of Lord of the Rings, but in a time when movie theaters and movies aren't as naturally successful as they used to be. It's a deep honor, if not the biggest honor of my career, to be working with the one, [who] is Denis Villeneuve, the real Paul Atreides."
Notably, his appearance at CinemaCon comes almost exactly one month after the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, where he notably lost out on this year's Best Actor award to Sinners' Michael B. Jordan.