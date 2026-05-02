Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display

Royal fans are reacting strongly to new wax figures of Prince William and Princess Kate, with the latest displays reportedly sparking unease among visitors.
As per Radaronline, wax figures of the Prince and Princess of Wales at Madame Tussauds London have sparked mixed reactions after being repositioned for the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary, with some royal fans calling them “creepy.”
First unveiled together in 2012 to mark their first anniversary, the wax figures of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have been regularly updated, with Catherine’s most recent refresh in 2025.
Both now wear looks inspired by the 2023 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.
One visitor told the outlet, "I hate Madame Tussauds – the figures just look off and creepy. I have actually seen some royal fans in tears of despair, and others saying they were being left terrified by the creepy looks of the models."
According to sources, the reaction reflects the wider challenge of meeting public expectations while maintaining realism in royal waxworks.
One waxworks expert said, "Wax figures operate in a narrow space between lifelike and artificial, and when that balance tips, it can create discomfort rather than admiration.”
The expert mentioned, "The Waleses are among the most photographed people in the world, so even small inaccuracies become highly noticeable to visitors, and can make models seem 'creepy.'"
They added, "There is always a tension between artistic interpretation and exact replication – but when audiences sense a mismatch, it can lead to strong reactions, both positive and negative."
To note, Princess Kate’s wax figure is dressed in a glittering pink gown with royal orders and a replica of the Lover’s Knot Tiara, while Prince William is depicted in a black tuxedo with military medals and Order of the Garter insignia.