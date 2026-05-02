King Charles shares touching message amid Bermuda engagements

The Royal Family has shared a new update on King Charles III as he continues his visit to Bermuda.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Royal family shared that the British Monarch has received a warm ceremonial welcome in Bermuda.
Sharing the snippet from the receiving the royal welcome, the palace wrote, “What a wonderfully warm welcome to Bermuda! Thank you to all who came out to say hello.”
The palace went on to share, “In King’s Square, The King was formally welcomed to the island with a military ceremony by the Royal Bermuda Regiment and a 21-gun salute.”
Notably, King Charles touched down in Bermuda for a solo royal tour on Thursday, arriving just hours after concluding his highly-successful State Visit to the United States.
Hundreds of schoolchildren and residents gathered for the ceremony, which included full military honours.
Standing on a dais, Charles watched as troops gave a royal salute and a regimental band played the national anthem.
The monarch’s VIP Airbus landed at LF Wade International Airport at dusk, displaying the Royal Standard and Bermuda flag.
He was welcomed by Governor Andrew Murdoch and Premier David Burt, with a Royal Bermuda Regiment guard of honour.