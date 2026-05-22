Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance on ‘The Late Show’ amid unpaid fees claims

Ryan Reynolds made his first public appearance after facing a $2.1 million claim for unpaid contractor fees.
It all started at Stephen Colbert’s first half of the special final episode of The Late Show, where Reynolds appeared as a surprise guest to bid the host and the show farewell after a 33-year run.
During the show, the 62-year-old host jokingly wondered whether Beatles icon Paul McCartney would be his last interview, however, it was none other than the Deadpool actor.
Colbert quickly shut Reynolds down, joking, “Ryan, it's great to see you, but I hate to tell you, you're not my last guest.”
To which, the 49-year-old actor responded with “Ouchie.”
He then added, “Okay, well in that case I'm just happy to be here. Pay my respects to the one on the world's greatest entertainers in his last night at the Ed Sullivan theater.”
After the host thanked him, the actor jested, “I was talking about your keyboardist, Corey Bernhard.”
Before leaving, the Deadpool & Wolverine star then got up to give musician a hug and a gift of bananas.
Before his final exit, Bernhard told Reynolds, "Thank you. Please stop DM-ing me.”
To which, the Free Guy replied. “Never.”
Ryan Reynolds’s latest appearance on The Late Show comes amid the new controversy surrounding the actor and his wife, Blake Lively.
The couple has been sued by five separate contractors over $2.1 million in unpaid debt tied to their upstate New York estate, they bought in 2018.