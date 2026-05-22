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Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids

Anne Hathaway shared a rare update on her sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, whom she shares with Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids
Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids

Anne Hathaway has shared that she is enjoying a “really fun zone” in her life as she spends more time with her sons, saying the family “all love hanging out together.”

The Devil Wears Prada starlet is one of the cover stars for Elle’s Summer 2026 “The Epic Issue,” which also features Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron

In the interview, she shared a rare update on her sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, whom she shares with Adam Shulman.

The mom of two, who portrays Odysseus' wife, Penelope, in The Odyssey, said her sons are "in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change."

Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she said with a laugh.

Due to this, Hathaway and Shulman are "so for the moment."

"We’re all just in it," she said.

Hathaway added, "Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well."

“So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns," the Idea of You actress stated.

Notably, her movie The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17.

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