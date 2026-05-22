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Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral

The 'Toxic' singer was seen speaking with officers before being handcuffed

Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral
Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral

Britney Spears is at the center of renewed controversy after a video reportedly showing the pop star in handcuffs during an alleged DUI arrest and sobriety test began circulating online.

In dashcam footage obtained by TMZ, the Toxic singer was seen speaking with officers before being handcuffed.

She could also be heard asking police about her phone, which officers said remained in her purse.

As reported by Page Six, several drivers claimed to police when they saw her allegedly driving “erratically” and almost “sideswip[ing]” several vehicles while in Ventura County.

“I’m reporting an erratic driving person,” one person said in a 911 call.


According to the caller, the BMW was moving erratically between lanes and abruptly slamming on its brakes.

“It almost sideswiped a couple of vehicles. It’s driving at high speeds. I’m worried they’re going to crash with somebody,” the caller said.

Another reported a “possible drunk driver” in a black BMW, sharing how she allegedly “almost sideswiped three or four vehicles.”

A police report obtained by Us Weekly stated that officers detected a strong smell of alcohol inside Spears’ car.

The Womanizer singer admitted to having one mimosa earlier in the day before speaking confidently about her tolerance level.

“I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I’m an angel,” she said.

Notably, Britney Spears reportedly disclosed that she had used prescription drugs such as Lamictal, Prozac and Adderall.

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