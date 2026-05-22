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Stephen Colbert bids farewell to 'The Late Show' with bold joke

The CBS talk show host’s final Late Show episode aired on May 21

Stephen Colbert bids farewell to The Late Show with bold joke
Stephen Colbert bids farewell to 'The Late Show' with bold joke

Stephen Colbert took a playful swipe at CBS during his final Late Show episode, joking about the network with a quip that sparked attention as the long-running program came to an end.

The CBS talk show host’s final Late Show episode aired on May 21, featuring celebrity cameos, a last interview with Paul McCartney, and a Meanwhile segment that included jokes about legal disputes over the Peanuts song Linus and Lucy.

"Now Peanuts is a powerful brand and corporation in and of itself, anyone illegally using that music is going to have to pay through the nose, Lewis," he said, speaking to his band leader, Louis Cato.

Out of nowhere, the Great Big Joy Machine started playing the classic cartoon track.

Colbert said, "Excuse me, Lewis, is the band, is the band right now playing the same Peanuts music that I just said people are being sued for, for using without permission? Is that what you're doing?"

Cato replied, "Yeah, yeah."

As the band kept playing, Colbert quipped, "Oh no, I hope this doesn't cost CBS any money."

Notably, the remark about CBS losing money was a subtle reference to the network canceling the Emmy-winning show in July 2025, shortly after Colbert criticized parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Donald Trump.

Before his May 21 finale, Stephen Colbert recorded a special message for fans, saying he wanted to speak to both the studio audience and viewers at home.

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