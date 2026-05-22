6ix9ine labels Drake legal problems as his ‘divine punishment’

6ix9ine recently made a shocking claim about Drake’s legal troubles, labelling them as the Canadian singer’s divine punishment.
In a recent interview with VladTV, the 30-year-old rapper talked about the 39-year-old singer and Lil Durk’s explosive legal and public troubles, drawing, a spiritual connection between the track and the subsequent hardships experienced by both artists.
“I want to end with this,” said 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, adding, “I could be wrong, but I’m gonna say it.”
He went on to say, “God has showed me that he’s real.”
According to the GOOBA hitmaker, he never expected the world to turn against the Hotline Bling crooner.
Elsewhere in the interview, he also pointed to Durk’s 2024 arrest in connection with a murder-for-hire case, saying, “Durk gets arrested for murder-for-hire.”
His claims regarding both the artists tied a track titled Laugh Now Cry Later, sung by both Drake and Lil Durk, which carried indirect shots at 6ix9ine during his public feuds with multiple hip-hop artists.
Released in 2020, the song indirectly referenced the American rapper’s cooperation with prosecutors.
As of Drake, he is facing multiple lawsuits regarding his promotion of the cryptocurrency and online gambling.
Meanwhile, as of Lil Durk, his federal murder-for-hire trial is scheduled for August 2026.