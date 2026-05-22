Zendaya shares heartfelt confession about filming 'Spider-Man' with Tom Holland

Zendaya has opened up about working on Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland, describing the experience as “coming home” and shared a heartfelt confession.
The Drama actress opened up about her profound connection with the Marvel films, in which she stars opposite her partner, the Uncharted star, who takes on the titular role.
In a conversation with Elle published May 21, Zendaya reflected on shooting the next Spider-Man film with Holland.
"Spider-Man was a dream; I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love," Zendaya said.
She added, "We bring our dogs to work; it’s like a family affair."
The Euphoria starlet opened up about the franchise, saying, "We grew up on those movies! It's like coming home."
Zendaya and Tom Holland were cast as young adults in the first Spider-Man film, with their characters MJ and Peter Parker later becoming a couple in Far From Home.
In 2021, the pair were also spotted sharing an off-screen kiss.
Notably, they first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and sparked engagement speculation in January 2025 when the Dune star appeared at the Golden Globes wearing a diamond ring, with a family source later confirming Holland proposed over the holidays.
Almost a year later, Zendaya’s stylist and friend Law Roach claimed the couple had already married, though they have not publicly addressed the reports.