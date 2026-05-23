Prince William sends personal message after teasing Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite 

Prince William has shared a personal message after teasing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding invitation.
The Prince of Wales, who is touring his Duchy of Cornwall, has visited St Mary’s at Isles of Scilly Hospital, where he officially inaugurated a new hospital wing on Friday, May 22.
After winning hearts with his generous gesture, the next heir to the British throne has shared a message, "Proud of the work we’ve been doing with our partners to open a new hospital facility designed to strengthen healthcare provision on the Isles of Scilly."
"The community‑led extension brings services together, improving access, continuity of care and resilience in a remote island setting," the father of three explained.
This update came on the same day as his live radio interview on Heart Breakfast with hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.
Notably, the broadcast was made as an exclusive live segment during an official royal visit to the Isles of Scilly, where he discussed his family and provided light-hearted commentary.
During his interview, the future King also teased a possible invitation to the highly anticipated wedding of pop sensation Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
He also revealed his 11-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana’s love for the singer as she attended the Eras Tour with William, 43, and his eldest son, Prince George, in 2024.
According to the eldest son of King Charles, Charlotte is going to be "very jealous if she doesn't get a +1 to this wedding."
Prince William teased that the royals might be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials.