Prince William makes rare comment about Princess Kate cancer journey

Prince William has praised his wife Kate Middleton during a live radio appearance, saying the family “couldn’t cope without” her amid her cancer treatment.
On Thursday, the Prince of Wales was joined by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM for a live broadcast from the Isles of Scilly, also posing for a selfie shared on social media.
During the segment, he made rare comments about his wife, the Princess of Wales,’ return to duties after her cancer diagnosis.
Expressing his pride, William shared he was "so proud", and added: "She's an amazing mum, an amazing wife and literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been brilliant."
Sharing his views on Kate’s return to royal duties, William said she'd been "amazing", revealing that she'd done "lots of research" and spent "god knows how much time looking through all the paperwork", saying she is a "proper pro".
King Charles' son quipped, "Most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork that she's got lined up ready to read. So I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing."
To note, Princess revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and announced she was in remission in January last year, beginning a slow return to official duties.