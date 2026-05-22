News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince William makes rare comment about Princess Kate cancer journey

Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and announced she was in remission in January last year

Prince William makes rare comment about Princess Kate cancer journey
Prince William makes rare comment about Princess Kate cancer journey

Prince William has praised his wife Kate Middleton during a live radio appearance, saying the family “couldn’t cope without” her amid her cancer treatment.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales was joined by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM for a live broadcast from the Isles of Scilly, also posing for a selfie shared on social media.

During the segment, he made rare comments about his wife, the Princess of Wales,’ return to duties after her cancer diagnosis.

Expressing his pride, William shared he was "so proud", and added: "She's an amazing mum, an amazing wife and literally our family couldn't cope without her, so she's been brilliant."

Prince William makes rare comment about Princess Kate cancer journey

Sharing his views on Kate’s return to royal duties, William said she'd been "amazing", revealing that she'd done "lots of research" and spent "god knows how much time looking through all the paperwork", saying she is a "proper pro".

King Charles' son quipped, "Most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork that she's got lined up ready to read. So I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing."

To note, Princess revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and announced she was in remission in January last year, beginning a slow return to official duties. 

Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences
Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences
King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment
King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years
Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'
Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'
New files reveal Andrew became UK trade envoy on Queen’s will without ‘formal vetting’
New files reveal Andrew became UK trade envoy on Queen’s will without ‘formal vetting’
Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub
Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub
King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move
King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know
Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement

Popular News

Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff

Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff
an hour ago
Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences

Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences
2 hours ago
SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
2 hours ago